Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $64.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

