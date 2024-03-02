Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on March 7th

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Western Asset Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WABF opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.76. Western Asset Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $26.21.

Get Western Asset Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 9.40% of Western Asset Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.