Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cannonball Research raised shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39. Roku has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,822 in the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 585,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

