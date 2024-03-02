Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.04. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $99,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 484,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 102,279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 498.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 866,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 722,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Landsea Homes by 749.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 409,278 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

