Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.97.

Get Celsius alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CELH opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 1.73. Celsius has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.69.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $6,157,458.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,413,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,269. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Celsius by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after buying an additional 1,755,318 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.