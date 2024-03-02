Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a current ratio of 12.26.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 296,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after buying an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $180,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

