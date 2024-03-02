Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.81) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.18.

BEAM stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.66. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

