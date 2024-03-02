Wedbush Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,400.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2024 earnings at $36.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $56.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $154.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $31.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $40.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $58.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $167.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $189.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AZO. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,020.76.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,031.72 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,038.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,712.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,620.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 149.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,807 shares of company stock worth $47,821,141. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

