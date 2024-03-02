Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346,393 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Webster Financial worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 66.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

