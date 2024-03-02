Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Waverly Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $499.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $488.86 and its 200 day moving average is $468.80. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

