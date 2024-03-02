Waverly Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Waverly Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,007,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

