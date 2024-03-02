Waverly Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.90.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $627.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

