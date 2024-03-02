Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New $970,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 540,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $2,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 104.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

