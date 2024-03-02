Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $3,830,550 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADP opened at $249.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.