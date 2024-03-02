Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 507,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

SJT stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

