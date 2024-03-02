Waverly Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BX opened at $128.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.95. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

