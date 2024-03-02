Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 317.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after purchasing an additional 944,765 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $2,241,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,788,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $12,531,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.60 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average is $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

