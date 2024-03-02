Waverly Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Waverly Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $32.99 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

