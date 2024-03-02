Waverly Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $8,639,000. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.54 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

