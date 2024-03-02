Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 130 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $429.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

