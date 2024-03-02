Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 2,298 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $161.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

