Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04), reports. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. Warby Parker updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. Warby Parker has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.49.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $1,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.