Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John R. Furner Sells 13,125 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $781,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,241.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $58.76 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $62.33 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.03.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

