Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 1,570,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,570,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $92,221,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 654,825,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,464,435,831.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56.

On Wednesday, February 21st, S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50.

On Thursday, December 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $85,112,369.86.

On Monday, December 18th, S Robson Walton sold 479,469 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $24,772,565.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, S Robson Walton sold 663 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $34,431.80.

Walmart stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after buying an additional 751,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $3,674,652,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $61.67 to $63.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $62.33 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $58.33 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

