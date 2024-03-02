Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in February

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the January 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. Wal-Mart de México has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 5.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

