VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 52,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE opened at $2.22 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

