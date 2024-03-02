Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193,915 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Vulcan Materials worth $145,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $267.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $268.41.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,794. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

