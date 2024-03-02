VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VZIO. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley downgraded VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital downgraded VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised VIZIO from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.77.

VZIO stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.83 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.68%. VIZIO’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after buying an additional 89,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

