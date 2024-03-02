Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Vita Coco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vita Coco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $26.15 on Friday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 77.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vita Coco by 74.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 62,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

