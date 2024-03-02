Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Vistra worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $54.49 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

