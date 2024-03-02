Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NCV opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.84.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
