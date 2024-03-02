Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NCV opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 31,726 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

