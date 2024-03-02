Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.