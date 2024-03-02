Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.30.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
