Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $84,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.