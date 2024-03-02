Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VRDN. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.26 and a quick ratio of 13.93. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $33.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,698,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,780,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 723,484 shares during the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

