Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the January 31st total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of VRAX opened at $1.00 on Friday. Virax Biolabs Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Institutional Trading of Virax Biolabs Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

