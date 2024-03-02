Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Up 24.4% in February

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.