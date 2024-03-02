Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 525,296 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.