VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) versus Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lamar Advertising and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 2 0 0 2.00 VICI Properties 0 3 9 0 2.75

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus target price of $109.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.68%. VICI Properties has a consensus target price of $35.15, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Lamar Advertising pays out 107.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

79.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of VICI Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 23.49% 41.88% 7.60% VICI Properties 69.59% 10.26% 5.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lamar Advertising and VICI Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $2.11 billion 5.38 $495.76 million $4.85 22.96 VICI Properties $3.61 billion 8.54 $2.51 billion $2.48 11.92

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising. VICI Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Lamar Advertising on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties owns 92 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio consisting of 54 gaming properties and 38 non-gaming experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 125 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and approximately 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading non-gaming experiential operators, including Bowlero, Great Wolf Resorts, Cabot, Canyon Ranch and Chelsea Piers. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators.

