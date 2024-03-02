Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. Vertex has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $525,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,350,717.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $525,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,350,717.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 21,696 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $638,079.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,797,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,853,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,272 shares of company stock worth $4,996,570 in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 267.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

