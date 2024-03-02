Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Versus Systems in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 920,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:VS opened at $2.17 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

