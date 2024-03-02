Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the cell phone carrier on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Verizon Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,340 shares of company stock worth $1,712,039 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 657.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

