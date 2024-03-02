Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Declares $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.665 per share by the cell phone carrier on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Verizon Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

NYSE VZ opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,340 shares of company stock worth $1,712,039. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

