VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,106 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of VeriSign worth $89,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 160,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,537,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $195.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,122.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,237. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.