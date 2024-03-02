Veris Residential, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VRE)

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.
Veris Residential has a payout ratio of -123.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Veris Residential to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.
Veris Residential Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23.
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
