Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.87 and last traded at $44.27. 384,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 635,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Vericel Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 718.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

