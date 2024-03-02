Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet raised Vericel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. Vericel has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,397. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Vericel by 718.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vericel by 174.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

