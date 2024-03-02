Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Veralto Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.63. Veralto has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides technology solutions that monitor, enhance, and protect resources worldwide. Its technologies address challenges across regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company core offerings include water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color.

