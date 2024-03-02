Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $251.00 at Robert W. Baird

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $221.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $230.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.46.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.