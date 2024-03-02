Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Piper Sandler

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

VEEV has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

NYSE VEEV opened at $221.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.46. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $230.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

