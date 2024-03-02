Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.05.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $221.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $230.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

